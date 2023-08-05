I would prefer an Irish Goodbye in this situation, as I have never been good with farewells or endings, but I was encouraged to write out my thoughts and let our readers know what is happening.

In short, this will be my final publication at the Lexington Clipper-Herald and just the act of typing this out is bittersweet.

I suppose the easiest way to go about this is to start by thanking the numerous people I am indebted to for their trust and support over the years.

I remember in early 2018 when I applied for the reporter position at the Clipper-Herald that I was going out on a limb. I had graduated from the University of Nebraska – Kearney with a degree in history but had not found a good land spot for a career start.

A relative told me about the opportunity and I decided to apply but short of enjoying writing; I had no formal journalism experience or education.

That is why I have to start by thanking Heather Heinemann and Christina Wagner and my first editor Malena Ward for taking a massive risk on me as neophyte reporter. I am not sure why, but I am eternally grateful for their trust.

To Heather and Chrissy, you are the types of managers people want to work for.

When I started in Feb. 2018, I felt it was appropriate that of all the communities, Lexington was the one that provided me with a career start. I had grown up around the area and graduated from Lexington High School in 2012, so I always felt it was my hometown.

I would be remiss if I neglected to mention the people who helped hone my writing and photography skills.

Carol Meyer will forget more about local journalism that I will ever learn and I relied on her greatly when I first started, not only for her eagle eyes on copy editing, but also for general knowledge of people and places around the area.

Carol helped to pound AP writing style into me and along with Malena’s help, I would final be able to put together some half decent articles.

I am sure Dan Voris was wondering if there was any hope for me at all when he first handed me the camera I would be using.

Prior to 2018, I had no interest or experience in photography outside of taking pictures on my smartphone. At least I had written papers before in college but this was completely new territory for me.

I sheepishly had to admit to Dan that I didn’t even know how to turn the camera on when he first handed it to me. Little did I know that photography would get in under my skin so deep that I can’t image life without a camera at my side.

If I have ever taken a photo you have been impressed by, I always have to give a little thanks to Dan for his tips, tricks and lessons that helped get me started.

Dan and I always had a friendly rivalry going over who could take the more impressive photos and that just pushed me to get better at the craft. (By the way Dan, I am still jealous of that close range phragmites fire picture.)

Pat Tysdal, our tireless sales rep., was always one of my biggest cheerleaders and that wellspring of support was something I could always count on.

For instance, when we received the awards from a past Nebraska Press Association event, I learned I had received second place in a category for a story involving murals being painted at Camp Arrowood.

Pat colorfully demanded to know who beat me in the first place category. I had to laugh when I explained that I had also received the first place award in the same category with a different story.

To the whole crew, I always felt like we did more with less. I am proud of what we created week-in-and-week out and to have worked with each and every one of you.

Outside of my co-workers I have to thank our readers and the residents of Dawson and Gosper counties. It was always my goal to get timely and accurate news about your home town and the area to you.

If I really broke it down, I always felt like I answered more to our readers, than anyone else.

I want to thank you for your support and patience over the years. (Especially your patience, there are some gaffs and honest mistakes that will likely never stop bugging me.)

I’d also like to extend a thank you to our local law enforcement agencies and fire departments. I never fully appreciated the work all of you do, day in and day out, until I began reporting.

I remember a moment in the first months after being hired; I was going around taking some stock photos of areas of interest around the community and found myself outside of City Hall.

I was taking pictures when I became aware of two stern looking gentlemen watching me from the police entrance to the building.

It suddenly dawned on me, I am just a tall, lanky guy with long hair, that no one knows, showing up out of the blue and just happen to be taking multiple pictures of City Hall, that doesn’t look suspicious at all does it?

I cross over to speak to who I later found out were Sgt. Erik Rowan and Capt. Paul Schwarz, I was pretty embarrassed and probably speaking a million words per minute trying to explain that I was the new reporter in town and I just out getting new photos of locations.

I came up with a new rule for myself after that, tell peace officers with weapons exactly who you are and what you are doing.

I also wanted to especially thank the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department; the firefighters have trusted me to get closer to scenes than anyone else. I hope I have repaid that trust by not doing anything particularly boneheaded.

Also to past and present fire chiefs Dahlas Holbein and Bo Berry, thank you for not blocking my number, I know there were some months you were probably ready to.

There are countless other people that I should thank but if I took that time, the column inches of this article would reach into the hundreds.

I have spent the majority of this thanking other people because one: they deserve it and two: I am private person by nature and talking about myself does not always come easy.

That said I am proud of what I was able to start thanks to the Clipper-Herald.

When I started I had no journalism experience but now five years later, I don’t feel like an imposter when I tell people I am a reporter.

As for what is next for me, I have taken the Director of Digital Content position with NRG Media in Kearney.

I will truly miss reporting in my hometown. The decision to leave Lexington was not an easy one, nor did I make it made lightly. As for the reasons why, it’s my personal opinion that local news is at its best when the locals are able to call the shots.

To everyone, thank you for letting me be a reporter that I hope you could count on.

I will close out in the best way I know how, lean on someone else’s quote.

“The most profound lessons about journalism I’ve learned have been taught to me by the people I’ve covered,” – Jodi Kantor.