Las Vegas men charged with multiple drug and weapon felonies waive hearings, cases headed to district court

LEXINGTON — Two Las Vegas, Nev., men charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop at the Darr I-80 interchange waived their preliminary hearings and their cases were bound over to district court.

Patrick McKinney, 41, and Jeno Paulucci, 40, have been charged with possession of a firearm during a felony 1B, 1C drug violation, possession of a firearm during a felony 2A drug violation, two counts, and possession of a controlled substance, three counts.

Both men appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman where they waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Both cases were bound over to district court; arraignment was set for Monday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Counsel for both men requested a bail reduction; it had previously been set at ten percent of $1,000,000. Wightman granted a reduction in both cases, ten percent of $500,000.

According to court filings, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was monitoring the Darr I-80 eastbound off ramp. Signs were displayed that there was a checkpoint on the off ramp and a K-9 was in use.

The troopers observed an eastbound vehicle exit I-80 and make a right turn on to Road 755. The vehicle then drove left of center and parked on the wrong side of the road, the driver and a passenger both exited the vehicle and let two dogs out, according to court filings.

The trooper then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver behind the vehicle, allegedly there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Paulucci; McKinney the passenger.

The trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy both conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located boxes allegedly containing methamphetamine. Both Paulucci and McKinney were placed under arrest.

During a later search of the vehicle at the NSP Lexington office, the following items were allegedly located: six grams of cocaine, 70 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 31 ecstasy pills, 58 grams of THC wax, multiple amphetamine pills, several unknown pills, a .45 handgun, two machetes, a hatchet, multiple knives, one baton Taser, a ballistic vest with plate and multiple coins and jewelry.

Paulucci and McKinney were booked into the Dawson County Jail.