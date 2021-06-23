 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Large hay bale fire breaks out at Lauby Cattle Company south of Darr on Wednesday afternoon
0 comments
top story

Large hay bale fire breaks out at Lauby Cattle Company south of Darr on Wednesday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARR — A large hay bale fire occurred at Lauby Cattle Company, located south of Darr, during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 23.

Around 2 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatch to Lauby Cattle Co. on Road 753 for the report of a bale fire in progress.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Multiple bales were burning north of the scale house when firefighters arrived on scene; workers were using loaders to separate the bales in an attempt to fight the fire.

It was unknown on scene how many bales were burned by the fire, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics