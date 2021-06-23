Large hay bale fire breaks out at Lauby Cattle Company south of Darr on Wednesday afternoon

DARR — A large hay bale fire occurred at Lauby Cattle Company, located south of Darr, during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 23.

Around 2 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatch to Lauby Cattle Co. on Road 753 for the report of a bale fire in progress.

Multiple bales were burning north of the scale house when firefighters arrived on scene; workers were using loaders to separate the bales in an attempt to fight the fire.

It was unknown on scene how many bales were burned by the fire, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.