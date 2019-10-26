JOHNSON LAKE — LakeShore Marina Bar & Grille has been synonymous with Johnson Lake for the past 40 years. And now that piece of local culture is available at online auction from Nov. 8 through 14 by United Country | Lake & Home Real Estate Agency and United Strategic Client Services (SCS) – both part of United Real Estate Group (UREG).
The 6,000-square-foot property is inclusive of a fully operational restaurant and bar – including a covered lakefront patio; game room; convenience store; dock; and boat slips for customers. All existing equipment and furniture are included in the sale. Past owners have also sold fuel to boaters and benefited from the steady traffic generated by the public boat ramp adjacent to the property. Included in the sale is an additional 1,200-square-foot commercial building, provides for storage space or even an expansion.
The LakeShore Marina is the only restaurant and only store on the west side of Johnson Lake which presents a unique business opportunity to entrepreneurs as well as seasoned restauranteurs and hospitality industry veterans. Johnson Lake is, in fact, known to be one of the most popular recreational lakes in central Nebraska and is home to the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area.
“LakeShore Marina is a really important part of the local community. So many residents rely on this place as a central part of their summers and come back in the winters – including my wife and me,” said John Cahill, agent with United Country | Lake & Home Real Estate Agency. “We even held our wedding reception here and would eat here four or five times a week. The parking lot was always full of boats, cars, and golf carts and driving your boat to the restaurant was a really memorable experience. Not only is this a great business opportunity and revenue generator, it’s an opportunity to be part of a community that really appreciates what you bring to their quality of life.”
The online auction will also include the sale of the LakeShore Marina owners’ home. The two parcels can be bid on individually or together. The 1,578-square-foot home features two master bedrooms, two baths, an office, and a double-car garage. It boasts a large, private backyard and a composite deck; new vinyl siding; lawn sprinklers; lake access and floating dock; and a tornado-safe shelter. All appliances are included and some furniture may be available for purchase.
To find out more and to register for the Johnson Lake Marina Online Auction, go to NEMarinaAuction.com.
UREG is an international real estate company with a 90 year track record and over $100 billion in properties sold. SCS is comprised of a team of subject matter experts, brokers and auctioneers with extensive experience in a range of unique properties and businesses around the world. They leverage their international network of 7,000 local brokers, agents and auctioneers to offer local expertise and assistance to execute sales.
