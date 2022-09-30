Lady Swedes take the sweep in triangular

GOTHENBURG — The lady Swedes held a triangular against Chase County and Perkins County on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Gothenburg corralled the Chase County Longhorns in both sets. The final scores were 25 to 14 and 25 to 13.

Gothenburg was down four to six in the first set when Clara Evert served up an ace. Chase County had the lady Swedes tied at nine until lady Swede Evert slammed down a kill to take the lead. The Swedes ran up the score as Hailey Steuben got an ace putting the score at 17 to 11. With a seven point lead, lady Swede Kynlee Strauser put up a block to make the score 21 to 13. Strauser defended the net with another block to put Gothenburg up 23 to 14. Swede Madison Smith took set point with a kill.

Chase County came out in the second set giving Gothenburg a run for their money early on. The score was tied at seven when lady Swede Kara Waskowiak put down a kill. Up eight to seven, Evert tossed up an ace serve to get a lead on Chase County. The lady Swedes didn’t look back as they took off scoring point after point. Taryn O’Hare put up a huge block as the Swedes went up 21 to 11. The next play had lady Swede Ava Weyers smack down a kill to set the score at 22 to 12. Set point for the Swedes went to Smith when she tipped the ball over for the kill.

Lady Swede Evert spiked down eight kills, had three ace serves and 11 digs. Lady Swede Smith had three blocks and seven kills. O’Hare put down seven kills. Strauser had three kills, seven digs and assisted on two blocks.

On the service line, Swede Hailey Steuben had one ace.

GAME TWO

The Swedes slammed down the Perkins County Plainsmen in both sets going 25 to six and 25 to 13.

In the first set, Smith put down a kill to give Gothenburg a three point lead. Up six to two, O’hare served an ace. Smith sent over an ace for the Swedes to go up 15 to six. With a 13 point lead, Emily Cornwell served an ace. Perkins County wouldn’t score any more points as the Swedes were up 21 to six after an assisted block by Strauser and Smith. Whitney Cunningham slammed down a kill as the Swedes went up 23 to six.

Perkins County came out in the second set with more motivation to keep up with the Swedes. Swede O’Hare put up a block to put the score at two to one. The lady

Swedes were tied at three when Smith flew in with a kill. Perkins County wasn’t out of the run when they tied the Swedes at six. Smith couldn’t be stopped at the net as she put down a kill. Gothenburg took off with the lead when Steuben served an ace for the four point lead. As the Swedes gained point after point, Perkins County couldn’t catch up. Emaleigh Rosse stepped behind the line to serve an ace to give the Swedes a 24 to 13 lead. Game point of the set went to Logan Hilbers with a kill.

Lady Swede Evert had eight kills, Smith had five and Strauser had three.

Gothenburg lady Swede Steuben had three aces, O’Hare had two, Smith had one, Cornwell and Rosse each had one.

Gothenburg advanced to a 20 and two record.

The lady Swedes travel to Valentine on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a triangular.