Lady Swedes take second place in Harvest Festival

GOTHENBURG — A two day tournament brought teams in from Aurora, Chadron, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ogallala, St. Paul and York on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Gothenburg hit the floor against the Chadron Cardinals for the first game of the day.

The lady Swedes won the match 25 to 19 and 25 to 18.

Swede junior Clara Evert smacked down nine kills, served up three aces and had 10 digs. Kynlee Strauser got seven kills at the net. Taryn O’Hare slammed four kills down.

Gothenburg’s setter Ashlyn Richeson had a total of 14 assists and two kills.

SWEDES VS. WILDCATS

Gothenburg’s next game went into three sets against the St. Paul Wildcats.

The first set went to St. Paul, 25 to 21.

The lady Swedes gathered themselves before set two started and came out and won the next two sets 25 to 22 and 25 to 14.

In their win, lady Swede Evert swung hard at the net and put down 18 kills. Madison Smith had six. O’Hare slammed five kills down.

Gothenburg had a total of five ace serves. O’Hare and Strauser each had two and Emily Cornwell had one.

SWEDES VS. YORK

The lady Swedes swept the lady Dukes 25 to 12 and 25 to 17 in the third game Friday.

Gothenburg had a great match at the net putting down 17 kills. Evert got seven kills down, Kara Waskowiak had four, O’Hare had three and Strauser had two.

Behind the service line, Logan Hilbers, Evert and O’Hare each had one ace.

At the net, Evert and Smith had one solo block each. Waskowiak had two block assists.

Defensively, the Swedes had a total of 49 digs. Cornwell popped up 10, Strauser had 12 and Evert got 10 up.

Day two of the tournament resumed Saturday morning.

Gothenburg faced off against the Kearney Catholic Stars. This was the first loss of the tournament for the lady Swedes.

The game went into three sets when the Stars came back in set two to defeat the Swedes by two points.

The scores during the match were 25 to 15, 23 to 25 and 22 to 25.

In another outstanding game, Evert swung 13 kills down, had one ace serve and one solo block.

Swede O’Hare and Smith each had five kills, Strauser had three and Waskowiak had two.

At the line, O’Hare served up four aces. Hilbers, Hailey Steuben and Cornwell each had one ace.

SWEDES VS. AURORA

Game two of day two, Gothenburg swept the Aurora Huskies.

The match scores were 25 to 11 and 25 to 17.

The lady Swedes smacked down 28 total kills to the Huskies 13.

Evert had another great hit hitting game with 11 kills. Strauser and O’Hare both swung down five kills each. Smith had four and Waskowiak had three.

Gothenburg served up a team total of 10 aces in the match as the Huskies left the court with zero. O’Hare had four and Cornwell had two. Steuben, Hilbers, Strauser, and Evert each had one.

SWEDES VS. MINDEN

The lady Swedes didn’t end the tournament as well as the started when they took a loss against the Minden Whippets in the final game of the day.

Gothenburg lost the match 19 to 25 and 17 to 25.

Even though the Swedes lost, Evert was able to swing down 12 kills. O’Hare had five, Waskowiak had two, and Strauser had two.

The lady Swedes only knocked down three ace serves with two going to Cornwell and O’hare had one.

Defensively at the net, the Whippets got their kills by the blocking hands of the Swedes. The Swedes had no blocks in this match.

Setter Richeson tossed up 18 assists in the loss.

The Minden Whippets won the tournament as they went six and zero.

Gothenburg went four and two during the two day tournament and placed second.

The lady Swedes traveled to Hastings on Tuesday, Sept. 20.