Lady Swedes take Runner-Up title in Southwest Conference

KEARNEY — On Friday, Jan. 27, the Gothenburg lady Swedes took on the Ogallala Indians in the semi-final round of the Southwest Conference tournament.

The lady Swedes took off in the first quarter scoring 21 points. It was a lead the Indians couldn’t catch up with.

Gothenburg kept firing up three-pointers and scoring in the first half.

At halftime, the lady Swedes were up 32-17.

In the third quarter, the lady Swedes put the pressure on the Indians. The lady Indians struggled with turnovers. Gothenburg scored 28 points off of the Indians turnovers.

The lady Swedes racked up 27 points in the second half to push ahead with the win.

Gothenburg won 59-37 to advance to the Championship round against Minden.

Lady Swede Kynlee Strauser had 12 points, Ellarey Harm, Clara Evert, Ashlyn Richeson each had 11, Aubrey O’Hare had six, Taryn O’Hare had three and Logan Hilbers had three.

The lady Swedes made 10 three-pointers.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The lady Swedes came into the championship game with a 13 and two record. The Minden lady Whippets were 15 and three.

It was a great match-up as both teams were battling for the Conference title.

Gothenburg pushed ahead of the Whippets in the first quarter 17 to eight.

The lady Whippets sought revenge in the second quarter as they put up 15 points to catch up to the lady Swedes.

Going into halftime, the lady Swedes were up by three points.

In the third quarter, Gothenburg and Minden were tied at 38.

The fourth quarter is when both teams laid it all on the floor. It just wasn’t enough for the lady Swedes to pull off the win.

The final score in the Gothenburg loss was 51-54.

Leading the lady Swedes in scoring was Strauser with 31 points and six three-pointers. Harm had 12, Aubrey O’Hare had six and Richeson had two.

Gothenburg hosts Valentine on Friday, Feb. 3 with tip-off at 6 p.m. Then the Swedes travel to Minden on Saturday, Feb. 4 to tip-off at 4:30 p.m.