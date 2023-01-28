Lady Swedes take on the Dusters in Southwest Conference

GOTHENBURG — On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted the Holdrege lady Dusters for an evening of Southwest Conference basketball.

Holdrege beat out the Cozad lady Haymakers on Monday night to advance on in the tournament.

The Gothenburg lady Swedes held the number one seed with a record of 11 and two. Holdrege was five and 12 going into the match-up against the Swedes.

After their win against the Haymakers the night before, one could think the lady Dusters were low on energy going into the Tuesday game against Gothenburg. However, that was not the case for the Lady Dusters during the first quarter.

It seemed as if the lady Swedes were missing their spark in the first quarter as they were down four to six.

With four minutes left in the second quarter, the lady Dusters hit two key free throws and then a three-pointer to tie the score at 13.

Swede Clara Evert made a huge steal and passed the ball to Emily Cornwell who scored a three to push Gothenburg ahead.

In a quick play under the basket, Swede Ellarey Harm scored and got the foul for a three point play sending the Swedes up 21-15.

Lady Swede Cornwell fired up and scored another three-pointer with under two minutes in the second quarter.

At half court, lady Swede Taryn O’hare pulled off a steal and scored as Gothenburg went up 26-16.

After halftime, the lady Swedes put on a full court press against the Duster offense which caused two back to back turnovers that the Swedes scored off of. Gothenburg was up 40-16.

Off the bench, Gothenburg’s Layla Healey fired up and scored a three-pointer in the final moments of the third quarter. The lady Swedes were up by 15.

In the fourth quarter, Cornwell fouled out with less than six minutes left. Lady Swede Hilbers got the bench fired up when she scored a three-pointer. The Swedes were up 46-18.

The lady Swedes coach subbed in the younger bench players to get some experience in the last part of the fourth quarter.

Gothenburg won 50-32.

Harm had 11 points, Richeson had 10, Cornwell and Hilbers each had six, Evert had four, Kynlee Strauser and Healey each had three.

The lady Swedes advanced to the semi-final round of the Southwest Conference on Friday, Jan. 27 as they faced the Ogallala Indians at Kearney High.