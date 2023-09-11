COZAD — On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Cozad lady Haymakers hosted an eight team volleyball tournament against Sidney, Ainsworth, Ogallala, Valentine, Gothenburg, Hastings St. Cecilia and Centura.

The lady Makers took to the court against the Sidney Red Raiders for the first match.

It was a tough match up for the Makers as Sidney was a powerhouse.

Cozad lost 12 to 25 in both sets.

Sidney put up 30 kills to Cozad’s nine.

Maker Kelseigh Romero put down two kills, Breckyn Gibbens had two, Adysn Young had two, Braelyn Malcom put down two and Graci Marhenke had three.

Callie Kostrunek had one ace serve.

On defense for the lady makers, Marhenke had six digs and nine serve receives, Lucha Olvera had four digs and 10 serve receives, Romero had three digs and 15 serve receives, Payton Pond had three digs and seven serve receives.

The lady Makers took on the Ainsworth Bulldogs in the consolation bracket.

Cozad fell 11 to 25 in the first set. The Makers regrouped in the second set, but lost 23 to 25.

Lady Maker Marhenke had three kills, one ace serve, one solo block and six digs. Romero had two kills, five digs and 19 serve receives. Malcom had two kills, one ace and three digs. Olvera had one kill, three digs and three serve receives.

The Makers faced the Valentine lady Badgers for seventh place.

Cozad lost 16 to 25 and 17 to 25.

Malcom had four kills, Marhenke had two, Young had one and Romero had one.

Olvera and Marhenke had two ace serves each.

The lady Makers are one and eight on the season.

For the Gothenburg lady Swedes, the first match up was against Centura.

It was the easiest win of the day for the Swedes as they won 25 to 14 in both sets.

Lady Swede Clara Evert had five kills and six digs, Aubrey O’Hare had five kills and 12 assists, Taryn O’Hare had four kills, Ava Weyers had four kills and Madison Smith had four kills. Ashlyn Richeson had six assists. Logan Hilbers had seven digs.

Up next for the lady Swedes was a more even match against Hastings St. Cecilia.

Gothenburg snuck away with a 25 to 23 win in the first set and won 25 to 17 in the second.

Evert had five kills and 7 digs, Aubrey O’Hare had five kills and 14 assists, Smith had five kills, and Richeson had five assists.

The lady Swedes made their way into the championship round against the Ogallala Indians.

Ogallala made a comeback win against Sidney to seat themselves in the run for first place.

In the first set, Gothenburg held strong and took the win 25 to 17.

The Indians were tough and hustled all over the court, but it was enough to take the Swedes into a third set.

Gothenburg was the second set 25 to 10.

Lady Swede Taryn O’Hare led with nine kills and Smith had five. Richeson had nine assists and Aubrey O’Hare had 12. Evert and Hilbers each had 13 digs.

Head Coach Bryson Mahlberg said, “It was a great day for us! I am proud of how our girls played three quality teams and followed the game plan and came out on top. A balance on offense will be a key for us moving forward as well as serving pressure without committing errors.”

The Gothenburg Swedes have only dropped one set so far this season and improve to a nine and zero record.