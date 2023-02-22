GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted the final round of the Class C1-11 Sub-District tournament against the Broken Bow Indians on Thursday, Feb. 16.

It was a good start for the lady Swedes as they pulled ahead 14 to nine in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Gothenburg jumped further ahead as they scored 15 points.

At halftime, the lady Swedes were up 29-16.

The lady Indians didn’t give up in the third quarter as they were able to keep the lady Swedes to nine points scored. It just wasn’t enough for them to close the gap on the score board.

Topping off the final quarter, the lady Swedes put in 19 points to secure the win. The lady Indians had seven.

Gothenburg lady Swedes won the match 57-31.

With a 19 and three record, the lady Swedes are on a six game winning streak as they head into Class C1-7 District finals.

Scoring for the lady Swedes were Kynlee Strauser with 14 points, Ellarey Harm with 11, Aubrey O’Hare had 10, Ashlyn Richeson had eight, Taryn O’Hare and Clara Evert each had four and Emily Cornwell and Ellie Wyatt each had three.

The lady Swedes will host Scotus Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 24 for Class C1-7 District Finals with a 7 p.m. tip-off.