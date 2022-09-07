Lady Swedes softball takes down Minutemaids at home

GOTHENBURG — In a home game against Lexington on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Gothenburg girls dominated the field.

The first inning went scoreless on both sides.

The lady Swedes went full throttle in the second inning putting five runners over home plate. The Minutemaids went scoreless again in that inning.

Coach Luke Dea talked about getting more runners on bases and working on that in practice. Coach Dea stated, “This is still a work in progress for us. A large part of hitting is mental. Against Lexington we did a nice job of being disciplined and working counts until we found pitches to hit.”

Lexington kept Gothenburg from scoring in the third inning but also wasn’t able to get any scores on the board. Gothenburg also left the inning with no recorded scores.

The top of the fourth inning brought the Maids one score. The lady Swedes didn’t allow the score to go unanswered when they put up one score of their own.

A quiet fifth inning led both teams with no scores as Gothenburg was up six to one.

The sixth inning was all Gothenburg as they brought in one final score as they shut out Lexington at the plate.

Hannah Devlin pitched all seven innings. Devlin struck out seven Lexington batters and had zero earned runs. In the batters position she had four at bats, three hits at the plate and scored one run in the Swedes win.

Gothenburg’s Taysia Holbein hit her fourth homerun of the season and scored an additional run for the team.

Lexington’s Monica Campos had 13 hits against her and struck out four Swedes batters.

The final score was seven to one with Gothenburg winning the game.

The lady Swedes played in McCook on Saturday, Sept. 3, where they lost against Gering four to five, won against Chadron four to zero and put up a big scoring game against Bayard winning 15 to zero.

Gothenburg travels to Minden on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Lexington plays at home against the McCook Bison on Thursday, Sept 8.