GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted a two-day tournament as part of their annual Harvest Festival on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Other teams that competed were the Aurora Huskies, Chadron Cardinals, Kearney Catholic Stars, Minden Whippets, Ogallala Indians, St. Paul Wildcats and the York Dukes.

The lady Swedes met up against St. Paul on Friday.

Gothenburg won both sets 25 to 13 and 25 to 12.

Clara Evert had six kills, Madison Smith had five kills and Taryn O’Hare had five kills. Layla Healey and Logan Hilbers had six digs each. Ashlyn Richeson had four assists. Aubrey O’Hare had six digs and 13 assists.

In the second game on Friday, the Swedes faced the York Dukes.

The Swedes won 25 to 18 and 25 to 17.

Evert had eight kills and 11 digs, Aubrey O’Hare had six kills and nine assists, Healey had six digs and Richeson had eight assists.

The final match up for the Swedes on Friday was against the Aurora Huskies.

Gothenburg won 25 to eight and 25 to 19.

Lady Swede Ava Weyers had five kills and Whitney Cottingham had four. Evert had 10 digs. Aubrey O’Hare had 10 digs and seven assists. Richeson had six assists.

After the end of day one, the lady Swedes held onto the lead.

The lady Swedes took on the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday.

Gothenburg won 25 to 19 and 25 to 16.

Evert had 10 kills and 11 digs, Aubrey O’Hare had four kills and 14 assists, Smith had four kills, Hilbers had four digs and Richeson had six assists.

Gothenburg took on the Chadron Cardinals in the second game on Saturday.

The Swedes won 25 to 13 and 25 to 12.

Evert had six kills, Cottingham had five kills, Hilbers had eight digs, Richeson had five assits and Aubrey O’Hare had seven digs and 13 assists.

In the final game, Gothenburg faced off against the Ogallala Indians.

Gothenburg won 25 to 18 and 25 to 14.

Evert had 13 kills, Aubrey O’Hare had eight kills, eight digs and 13 assists, Hilbers had seven digs and Richeson had nine assists.

The lady Swedes swept the competition and took first place.

Minden took second place with a six and zero record.

Gothenburg hosts Hastings on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.