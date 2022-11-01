Lady Swedes make repeat trip to State

AURORA — The Gothenburg lady Swedes traveled east to Aurora for the Class C1-4 District final volleyball game against the Fairbury Jeffs.

The lady Swedes took the sweep 25 to 14, 25 to 15 and 25 to 17.

“I thought our team did a great job of preparing and taking care of our side of the court against Fairbury,” said Coach Bryson Mahlberg.

It was a blow out at the net for the lady Swedes as they had a team total of 39 kills as the Jeffs had 16.

Leading the way for the Swedes was Clara Evert with 12 kills. Kynlee Strauser had eight, Taryn O’Hara and Kara Waskowiak each had seven and Madison Smith had four.

Dominating the service line, the lady Swedes put up seven aces as a team. Swede Taryn O’Hare had four, Strauser, Evert and Aubrey O’Hare each had one.

The lady Swedes used big blocks to slow down the Fairbury attacks. Swede Strauser had one solo block and assisted on two, Smith had one solo block and assisted on six and Taryn O’Hare had four assisted blocks.

On defense, the Swedes picked up 41 digs. Lady Swede Strauser bumped up 10, Evert had nine and Emily Cornwell had eight.

Swede setter Ashlyn Richeson put up 31 assists.

Coach Mahlberg stated, “We are excited to be making a return trip to Lincoln. It was a total team effort and that is what it will need to be in Lincoln for us to be successful.”

Gothenburg makes school history with their second ever trip to Lincoln for the State tournament. In 2021, the Swedes earned their trip to State but did not see past the first round. Their hopes this year is to change their record at State.

The lady Swedes headed to Lincoln for the showdown against the Malcolm Clippers on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The match up started at 3 p.m.

Congratulations to the Lady Swedes on their District win and good luck at State!