GOTHENBURG — On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted their season opener against the Grand Island Senior High Islanders.

It was a rocky first set for the lady Swedes as they lost 16 to 25.

Going into the second set, Gothenburg picked up their rhythm and came out on top for the first half. The lady Swedes had a few errors on the defensive side that led to the Islanders taking over at the end of the set to win 25 to 19.

The third set had the lady Swedes giving all their effort in a chance to take the game into another set, but the Islanders weren’t going to let down. Gothenburg lost 23 to 25.

Lady Swede Clara Evert had 12 kills, Aubrey O’Hare had four, Taryn O’Hare had three, Madison Smith had two and Grace Evert had two.

On defense for Gothenburg was Clara Evert with five digs, Aubrey O’Hare had two and Logan Hilbers had two.

Gothenburg travels to Cozad on Thursday, Aug. 24 with junior varsity starting at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.