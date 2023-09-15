GOTHENBURG — On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Gothenburg lady Swedes held a morning invite at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Gothenburg.

The schools that competed were Broken Bow, Cambridge, Cozad, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Minden, Southwest and Valentine.

Broken Bow took first place as a team with a score of 337, Minden took second with 345, Holdrege took third with 387, Gothenburg took fourth with a 420, Valentine placed fifth with 431, Cozad ended in sixth with a 493, Lexington placed seventh with 502, Southwest placed eighth with a 518 and Gothenburg JV took ninth with a 567.

Gothenburg’s Adi Bartels had a score of 90 for eighth place. Madi Cornwell had a 101 for 18th, Sarah Sander placed 22nd with a 111, Kayle Olsen placed 21st with a score of 108 and Sophia Aden took 27th with a score of 121.

For the Cozad lady Haymakers, Makenna Wilkinson came up just shy of placing with a score of 98 for 16th place. Ella Atchison placed 28th with a score of 121, Ava Joyce ended with a 128 for 36th and Latasha Heuck placed 46th with a score of 146.

The Lexington Maids were led by Ella Ford who took 26th with a score of 116. Delaney Stewart had a score of 124 for 30th, Jovie Worthing placed 34th with a score of 127, Grace Goodwin ended with a 135 for 43rd and Gabby Carlson landed in 44th with a score of 136.

Gothenburg, Lexington and Cozad compete on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Lakeside Country Club at Johnson Lake with tee-off at 10 a.m.