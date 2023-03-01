GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted Class C District finals against the Columbus Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks on Friday, Feb. 24.

It was a loud, thrilling game as there wasn’t a seat open and only standing room.

In the first quarter, the lady Swedes had a slow start as they fell behind by five. Swede Taryn O’Hare hit a three-pointer as the quarter came to an end.

The start of the second quarter had Swede Ashlyn Richeson and Aubrey O’Hare splashing down three-pointers. After a Scotus timeout, Swede Kynlee Strauser hit a three to give Gothenburg the lead. With 20 seconds left, Scotus scored a three to tie the game up.

At halftime, the score was tied at 23. In their halftime talk, Head Coach Kassie Schuett stated, “We have got to rebound. We have to rebound a lot better than we did in the first half. Defensively, we have to be a lot more disciplined and double down on those big girls that are killing us on the inside.”

After the break, the Swedes came out hot as Ellarey Harm and Strauser knocked down back to back threes to start the third quarter. Harm blocked a Shamrock pass and the Swedes took over. The lady Swedes were up 33-28 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Gothenburg finished strong as they boosted their lead even further. However, Scotus came this far and wasn’t going to give up easily as they scored a three and a bunny to set the score 37-33. Lady Swede Harm put up two good free throws to boost the score up by four.

The Gothenburg lady Swedes won 44-36 to make their journey to State.

“The win felt great! This one felt better than last year, of course, because we had everyone back and with the same team everyone expects it. It was a lot of carried pressure amongst the team and coaches,” Schuett said.

Scoring for the Swedes were Strauser with 13 points, Harm with 11, Aubrey O’Hare with nine, Richeson with six and Taryn O’Hare with three.

This was the Swedes third District final appearance in the past three years, their second District final win and their second back-to-back trip to State.

Gothenburg lady Swedes headed to State on Wednesday, Mar. 1 to face off against the Adams Central lady Patriots.