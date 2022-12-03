Lady Swedes dominate the Minutemaids in home opener

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids hosted the season opener basketball game against the Gothenburg lady Swedes on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Minutemaids are a small, young team that put their hearts on the court against the Swedes. The first quarter was a struggle for the Maids as they dropped behind 12 points with under three minutes left.

The Swedes kept their momentum in the second quarter going up 21 to zero with six minutes until halftime. The Maids were able to put six points on the board before the clock ran out. The lady Swedes held the lead at halftime 35 to six.

It was a rough second half for the Minutemaids as the Swedes took over the court. The lady Swedes took a 34 point lead at the end of the third quarter.

With a little over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the lady Swedes were up 52-11. The Maids put up one final shot before the buzzer sounded.

The lady Swedes won the match up 54-13.

Minutemaid Kianna Clouse led the team with four points. Abbey Allen had two, Marissa Garcia had two, Maylin Novoa had two, Ilhan Moulid had two and Hannah Scharff had one.

Lady Swede Ellarey Harm and Aubrey O’Hare lead the team in points with 12 each. Clara Evert and Kynlee Strauser each had seven. Ava Weyers had six, Ashlyn Richeson had five and Emily Cornwell had three.

The Minutemaids traveled to Ogallala on Friday, Dec. 2.

The lady Swedes hosted Hershey on Friday, Dec. 2.