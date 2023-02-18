GOTHENBURG — On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted the second round of the Class C1-11 Sub-District basketball tournament against the Holdrege lady Dusters.

The game started off as the lady Swedes ran off with a nine to zero lead after Kynlee Strauser banked in a three-pointer. The lady Dusters got a steal but didn’t score off of it. Lady Swede Ellarey Harm hit a three-pointer with a minute left.

Going into the second quarter, the lady Swedes boosted a 17 point lead. Gothenburg put on their full court press which caused turnovers for the lady Dusters. Swede Strauser and Aubrey O’Hare hit back to back three-pointers that put the score at 33 to five.

At halftime, the lady Swedes were ahead 33 to eight.

In the third quarter, lady Swede Harm stuffed a Duster pass for the Swedes to take over. Gothenburg was by 32 points as some bench players were subbed in. The lady Swedes held a 50-19 lead at the end of the quarter.

As the fourth quarter rolled around, the lady Swedes added more bench players to the mix. Swede Ellie Wyatt came out hot and made two three-pointers. The lady Dusters didn’t give up as they made two of their own three-pointers.

The lady Swedes won the match 59-37.

Lady Swede Strauser had 19 points, Aubrey O’Hare had 15, Harm had nine, Ellie Wyatt had six and Clara Evert had five.

Gothenburg moved on to the final round of Sub-Districts on Thursday, Feb. 16 against the Broken Bow Indians.