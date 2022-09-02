Lady Swedes battle back to win softball game over Ord

GOTHENBURG — A sunny afternoon at the softball diamond brought the Ord Chanticleers to Gothenburg.

The Chanticleers were ahead two to one in the first inning but Gothenburg got a score on the board in the second inning tying the game up. The third and fourth innings were scoreless for both teams. Ord looked to break the tied score in the fifth inning getting ahead by one. The lady Swedes regrouped going into the sixth inning shutting out the Chanticleers. Gothenburg scored three runs to Ord’s zero in the sixth inning edging them ahead five to three.

In the sixth inning, Swedes Hannah Devlin hit a home run putting her in for a score as well as a base runner giving the team the lead. Swedes Coach Dea said, “Hannah Devlin with her go ahead home run is the obvious stand out. But Brianna Houch and Chloe Daharsh each had three hits and that's worth mentioning. Also, a shout out to Harlie Schram who put together three quality at bats in her first real varsity opportunity.” Devlin at bat against Ord had three RBIs and had the only two-base hit for the team. On the pitcher’s mound, Devlin struck out five Chanticleer batters and only allowed one hit against her. Swedes pitcher Brianna Houchin also struck out three Ord batters.

Offensively, Gothenburg struggled to get runners on base. “Our base running needs to improve. We are giving away outs and leaving runs on the bases because of bad decisions and indecisive base running. Strategically, we need to get more lead-off hitters on base. Your chances of scoring during an inning increase dramatically when you get the lead-off aboard,” stated Coach Dea.

The Gothenburg Swedes won the game five to three.

The Swedes played against Lexington at home on Thursday.

They played them two weeks ago and won in a nine inning thriller.