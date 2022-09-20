Lady Swede golf wins Dawson County invite

COZAD — On the sunny morning of Monday, Sept. 19, Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg faced off against each other at the Cozad Country Club.

Lady Haymaker Sydney Howerter swung in a score of 93 placing her third. Makenna Wilkinson shot in a score of 101 awarding her fourth place. Abbie Albrecht scored 133 and Elle Pollat ended the day with a score of 145.

Lexington Minutemaid O’Brasia Amos had a great day on the course and ended with a score of 90. Amos took first place in the invite. Abbie Owens swung a score of 102 and placed fifth. Ana Maria Ochoa chipped in a score of 118. Isabella Carlson hit the course with a score of 126. Grace Goodwin finished the course with a score of 140.

The lady Swedes won the invite with a team total of 554. Ellarey Harm swung away for the Swedes and placed second with a score of 91. Jada Rubalcava hit the last hole with a score of 110. Sophia Aden putted in a score of 116. Sarah Sander golfed a score of 118.

Cozad traveled to Ogallala on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Lexington travels to Holdrege for an invite on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The lady Swedes hit the road to North Platte on Thursday, Sept. 22.