ELWOOD — On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Hi-Line lady Bulls hosted a triangular with the S-E-M lady Mustangs and the Wilcox-Hildreth lady Falcons.

In game one, it was the lady Mustangs against the Bulls.

S-E-M took it to the lady Bulls with a hefty 25 to 5 win.

The lady Bulls regrouped in the second set and gave the Mustangs a run for their money.

A couple back to back errors on the serve receive side for the Mustangs allowed the Bulls to push points to make it an even second set.

Late into the second set, the Mustangs rallied back to edge the win 25 to 19.

S-E-M’s Mikah O’Neill had four kills, five aces, three blocks and three digs. Taryn Arbuthnot had five kills, two blocks and four digs. Jaycelyn Hoos had 10 assists and Katie Reiter had four. Cayleigh Jackson had three kills and two aces. Jenna Claflin had two kills, one block, three aces and two digs.

For the lady Bulls, Carley Thompson had four kills and one block. Malia Viter had three kills. Jaci Muegerl and Bentley Stubbs each had one kill.

The second game had the lady Mustangs facing the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.

S-E-M didn’t get away with such an easy win this round. The Falcons put the defensive pressure on the Mustangs.

The Falcons had a few impressive digs and saves that kept the rallies going.

In the first set, S-E-M came out on top with a 25 to 17 win.

The Mustangs took the second set 25 to 13.

O’Neill had 11 kills, Arbuthnot had seven, Jackson had three, Claflin had two.

Serving for the Mustangs was Arbuthnot with three aces, Reither had one, Claflin had two, Hoos had one and O’Neill had one.

Jackson, O’Neill, Hoos and Arbuthnot each had one solo block.

Mustang setters, Hoos and Reiter each put up 10 assists.

The final game of the night was a pairing between Hi-Line and Wilcox-Hildreth.

This was a more even match between the Bulls and Falcons.

The Bulls lost 20 to 25 and 21 to 25.

Lady Bull Thompson had three kills, eight digs two assists and six serve receives. Ellaray Koch had two kills, two aces, nine digs and seven assists. Viter had five kills and two aces. Allison Wall had two kills. Madison Woehrle had two aces.

The S-E-M Mustangs hosted a triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

Hi-Line travels to Cozad on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.