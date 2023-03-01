ALMA — The Class D1-6 District finals were held in Alma as the S-E-M lady Mustangs tipped off against the sixth ranked Alma Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 24.

Alma held a record of 17 and three before meeting the 17 and four lady Mustangs. The Mustangs were ranked fourth in Class D1-9 and the Cardinals were ranked first in Class D1-10.

In the first quarter, the lady Mustangs came out hot firing up two three-pointers from Mikah O’Neill and Jaycelyn Hoos. The Cardinals ended with only five points as the Mustangs were at 12.

It was a turnaround in the second quarter as the Cardinals’ Addison Neal dropped five three-pointers to give Alma the boost they needed to stay in the game. S-E-M scored 18 points to the Cardinals 25.

At halftime, the score was tied at 30.

During the third quarter, the Cardinals took the lead after putting up two more three-pointers and outscoring the lady Mustangs 17-12.

The final quarter rolled around and the lady Mustangs weren’t going down without a fight. Lady Mustang O’Neill scored 14 of the 28 points the Mustangs put up. Alma was held to nine points scored.

S-E-M won the bout 70-56.

Leading in scoring for the lady Mustangs were O’Neill with 26 points, Taryn Arbuthnot with 13, Cayleigh Jackson had 12, Jenna Claflin had eight, Hoos had five and Allie Rohde had four.

The lady Mustangs made their way to Lincoln on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to face off against the top seeded Ravenna Bluejays in the Pinnacle Bank Arena.