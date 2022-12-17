Lady Mustangs stomp down the Red Hornets

SUMNER — The wind was howling outside on Thursday, Dec. 15 but the Mustang crowd was even louder inside the gym as the S-E-M lady Mustangs took down the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets.

It was a quick scoring first quarter for the lady Mustangs as they went up 29-3.

The second quarter for the lady Mustangs was much quieter as they only scored five points.

Head Coach Rohde subbed in the whole bench throughout the game as the lady Mustangs were up the whole game.

After the conclusion of halftime, the lady Mustangs came back out on fire scoring 23 points.

With most of the bench playing in the fourth quarter, the lady Mustangs put up seven points to conclude the game.

The final score in the S-E-M win was 64-35.

S-E-M had a team total of seven fouls.

Leading the lady Mustangs in points was Micah O’Neill with 15. Taryn Arbuthnot followed closely with 12.

Jenna Claflin and Kate Reiter each scored eight. Allie Rohde and CayLeigh Jackson each had five.

The lady Mustangs improved to five and zero this season.

S-E-M traveled to Dunning on Saturday, Dec. 17 to face off against Sandhills/Thedford at 3 p.m.