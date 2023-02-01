Lady Mustangs stomp away with win over Axtell

SUMNER — The S-E-M lady Mustangs hosted a round of Fort Kearny Conference basketball against the Axtell Wildcats on Monday, Jan. 30.

S-E-M held a record of 14 and one going into the match-up against the lady Wildcats. The Wildcats were seven and nine on the season.

It was a blowout first quarter for the lady Mustangs as they went up 23 to zero. Lady Mustang Katelynn Reiter was firing up three-pointers left and right to give the Mustangs a huge lead. S-E-M had made five threes.

In the second quarter, the lady Mustangs forged ahead with a couple of steals that they converted into buckets. The Mustang coach started to sub in some younger bench players as the Mustangs held a huge lead.

Going into half time, the Mustangs were up 40 to four.

The Mustang offense was no match for the lady Wildcat defense. S-E-M scored nine points in the third quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the lady Mustangs held the Wildcats to three points as they scored 10.

S-E-M advanced on to the semi-final round with a 59-13 win over the lady Wildcats.

Lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill had 14 points, Reiter had 13, Jaycelynn Hoos had 11, Taryn Arbuthnot had 10, Allie Rohde and Jenna Claflin had four and Rilyn Schledewitz had three.

The lady Mustangs head to Holdrege on Thursday, Feb. 2 to face off against the Overton lady Eagles. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.