Lady Mustangs rally to take the win against Shelton

SUMNER — On Thursday, Oct. 20, the S-E-M lady Mustangs faced the Shelton lady Bulldogs for a fun night of Homecoming volleyball.

The lady Mustangs entered the night with a 23 and five record. The game sought to be a tough match as the lady Bulldogs had a 27 and one record.

It was a sea of purple on the east side of the gym as Mustang fans packed the bleachers. The lady Bulldogs had their own set of fans on the west side in a sea of blue.

It was a loud, nail biting game as the lady Mustangs took the first two sets then fell two sets to the lady Bulldogs. The winner was decided in the fifth set.

The lady Mustangs took the game after a hard fought battle against the Bulldogs. The final scores were 25 to 18, 25 to 16, 22 to 25, 23 to 25 and 15 to five.

Lady Mustang freshman Taryn Arbuthnot had 17 kills, three aces, two solo blocks and 25 digs. Mikah O’Neill led the Mustangs in kills with 24, four aces, two solo blocks and 18 digs. Katelynn Reiter had 28 assists and Jaycelyn Hoos had 24. Allie Rohde and Reiter had 12 digs each.

Over the five sets, the lady Mustangs had a total of 61 kills, 12 aces, seven solo blocks and 85 digs.

S-E-M starts Sub-Districts on Monday, Oct. 24 at home against the winner of the Pleasanton vs. Ravenna game.