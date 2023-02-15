SUMNER — It was an edge of your seat night on Friday, Feb. 10 when the S-E-M lady Mustangs tipped off against the Overton lady Eagles at home.

The lady Mustangs began with Taryn Arbuthnot hitting the net and on the other end of the court, lady Eagle JoLee Ryan came right back with a score.

This went on for most of the game but the lady Mustangs were in the lead and stayed there.

In the first quarter, the lady Mustangs took a 15 to seven lead over the lady Eagles.

The lady Eagles gave their best efforts in the second quarter as they scored 11 points.

At halftime, the lady Mustangs boosted a seven point lead.

During the second half, the lady Eagles really took it to the lady Mustangs, trying to get the win.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs scored 13 points and the lady Eagles had 11.

The lady Eagles outscored the lady Mustangs in the fourth quarter but it just wasn’t enough to push past S-E-M.

The final score in the lady Mustang win was 55-47.

For the lady Mustangs, Taryn Arbuthnot scored 26 points, Mikah O’Neill had 13, Katelynn Reiter and Jaycelyn Hoos each had five and Cayleigh Jackson had four.

Scoring for the lady Eagles was JoLee Ryan with 18 points, Ashlyn Florell had 13, Ella Luther had 9 and Natalie Wood had three.

The lady Mustang win put them at a 17 and three record. The Lady Eagles record is 17 and six.

On the road to Wilcox, the Overton lady Eagles tipped off in the Class D2-8 Sub-districts against Bertrand on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

S-E-M lady Mustangs started Class D1-9 Sub-Districts in Ravenna on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against Centura.