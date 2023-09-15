SUMNER — The stands were packed inside the S-E-M gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 12 as the lady Mustangs hosted the Amherst Broncos.

In the first set, it seemed quite even as both teams were going point for point.

Amherst went up 14 to 10 after the lady Mustangs had miscommunication errors on serve receive.

The Broncos were up 24 to 15, but the lady Mustangs went on a six to zero scoring run before an Amherst kill ended the set.

S-E-M lost the first set 21 to 25.

In the second set, Amherst pushed forward with a nine to four lead after a huge kill.

Lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill put away a big kill that edged the Amherst lead by three.

The Mustangs were down 13 to 21 in the second set.

Although the Mustangs were down, they never gave up.

Amherst took the second set 25 to 17.

S-E-M came out fierce in the third set with a five to zero run.

The tables turned when the lady Broncos went on a four to zero scoring run.

Another huge swing for the kill from O’Neill gave the mustangs a two-point lead early in the third set.

The Mustangs were quickly slowed down by the Broncos after back to back errors that gave Amherst an eight to six lead.

Mustang Jaycelyn Hoos fired over an ace serve that set the score at 13 to 15.

S-E-M took a timeout after the Broncos went up by five.

The Mustangs held the Broncos at set point for six points as they came back to tie the game at 24.

Amherst put away the final two points to win 26 to 24.

The lady Broncos put up 41 kills and eight blocks.

For S-E-M, O’Neill had 13 kills, one ace, one block, 19 digs and 15 serve receives. Taryn Arbuthnot had eight kills, two aces, one block, 18 digs and 12 serve receives. Jenna Claflin had six kills, 11 digs and one assist. Cayleigh Jackson had four kills and six digs. Katie Reiter had one kill, two aces, 14 digs and 16 assists. Hoos had one kill, one ace, one block assist, 13 digs and 15 assists. Allie Rohde had nine digs and 12 serve receives.

The lady Mustangs traveled to North Platte for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Community College.