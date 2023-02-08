HOLDREGE — During the Fort Kearny Conference, the S-E-M lady Mustangs tipped off against the Overton lady Eagles in the semi-final round in Holdrege on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Duster gym was packed on each side with Mustang and Eagle fans.

In the first quarter, the lady Eagles took flight as they took a nine point lead. The Overton defense put the pressure on the lady Mustangs causing unusual turnovers. Overton was up 16 to seven at the end of the quarter.

Overton kept the defensive pressure on the lady Mustangs and it worked as the Mustangs struggled with more turnovers in the second quarter. The lady Mustangs had trouble putting in free throws when it counted.

Going into halftime, the lady Eagles were up 24-15.

The lady Mustangs came out with a fight in the third quarter. Mustang Cayleigh Jackson had a huge block under the basket. S-E-M couldn’t find the bucket to get them going. Overton was up 37-27 going into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, the lady Eagles go up after JoLee Ryan makes a lay-up and is fouled. Mustang Mikah O’Neill is fouled on an offensive rebound that put her making two free throws. Overton went up 42-30.

Lady Mustang Katelynn Reiter banked in a three-pointer to push S-E-M up 38-46.

Overton lady Eagles edged the win 51-42.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan had 14 points, Ashlyn Florell had 11, Adysen McCarter had nine, Ella Luther had five and Daisy Ryan and Gracyn Luther each had four.

S-E-M’s O’Neill and Taryn Arbuthnot each had 13 points, Jaycelyn Hoos had six and Reiter and Jackson both had five.

The S-E-M Mustangs played on Saturday, Feb. 4 against the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.

It was a close game but the lady Mustangs pulled off the win 49-47 for third place.

Lady Mustang O’Neill had 17 points, Hoos had 13, Arbuthnot had nine, Jenna Claflin had six and Jackson had four.

Overton played on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the championship against Amherst.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the S-E-M Mustangs tipped off against Sargent on the road. The Eagles faced off against Wilcox-Hildreth on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 7.