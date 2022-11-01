Lady Mustangs end 15 year State slump

SUMNER — It was no ordinary Saturday afternoon as fans from S-E-M and Elgin/Pope John filed through the Mustang doors an hour early to claim their seats for the Class D1-6 District final volleyball on Oct. 29.

The gym was filled with purple and gold on one side and red and black on the visiting side. The S-E-M lady Mustangs faced the Elgin/Pope John lady Wolfpack and neither side of the court was quiet about their support. You heard the Mustang fans chanting either, “Go Big Purple,” or “Let’s Get Fired up, We Are Fired Up!” The Elgin/Pope John crowd filled the gym with their loud cheers as they shouted, “Wolfpack, Wolfpack.”

In the first set, the Lady Mustangs took the lead early in the set going up 11 to five. The Wolfpack made a comeback on a couple Chloe Henn kills as the lady Mustang block proved no match. S-E-M took off again out of the Wolfpack timeout as Mustang freshman Taryn Arbuthnot swung a kill off the Wolfpack block. The lady Mustangs had back to back errors that set the score at 21 to 18 as they took a timeout. Arbuthnot swiped another kill off the Wolfpack block to give the lady Mustangs a 24 to 21 lead. Mustang Mikah O’Neill ended the set with a giant swing for the kill.

It was not the start the lady Mustangs had planned for in set two as the Wolfpack took a small lead. Mustang Arbuthnot had put down a kill that helped them take the lead and they didn’t look back. Up by six points, the lady Mustangs kept their momentum after Arbuthnot put up a huge solo block to set the score at 13 to six. The Wolfpack fell behind eight to 22 as the Mustangs dominated the court. With an attack error and miscommunication in the back row for the lady Mustangs, Elgin/Pope John took a three point run to send S-E-M in for a timeout. Match point for the lady Mustangs was won by Cayleigh Jackson with the kill after a long, thrilling rally.

The third set started with the Wolfpack taking a four to one lead. Lady Mustang Arbuthnot and Jackson led the comeback with key kills that tied the score at eight. The Mustangs serves kept them alive to take a six point lead as the Wolfpack took a timeout. With back to back serve receive errors, the lady Mustangs took a timeout as the Wolfpack crept closer. It was not as easy set win for the lady Mustangs as the Wolfpack gave their all to send the game into a fourth set but came up short.

In the lady Mustang sweep, the scores were 25 to 21, 25 to 13 and 25 to 20.

Lady Mustang Arbuthnot and O’Neill led the team in kills with 14 each. Jackson had six, Jaycelyn Hoos had three and Jenna Claflin and Katelynn Reiter each had two.

Back to serve for the lady Mustangs was O’Neill and Reiter with two aces each and Claflin had one.

With strong hands at the net, lady Mustang Claflin had two solo blocks. O’Neill and Arbuthnot had one each.

Lady Mustang O’Neill doesn’t only play tough at the net, she is all over the back court on defense as she picked up 12 digs. Arbuthnot and Allie Rohde each had eight and Reiter had five.

Setting up the ball for the Mustangs, Reiter had 24 assists and Hoos had 13.

After the Mustang win, the team collapsed together in the middle of the court with smiles, screams and pure excitement. The Mustangs said their “good game” to Elgin/Pope John players then high fived each other and the Mustang student section lined the rest of the court to get in on the high fives.

The last time the lady Mustangs made it to Lincoln for State was in 2007.

As a freshman standout this season for the lady Mustangs, Arbuthnot has slammed down 252 kills as they enter the State tournament. Arbuthnot has put up 62 solo blocks and still sits second in the State with 152 total blocks.

Arbuthnot stated, “I think it’s fun as I’ve always wanted to play with my older cousin Mikah. Around fourth grade we used to say that when I’m a freshman we are going to go to State. For it to actually happen, I just have no words. I’m just so excited.”

Looking forward to the next level at the State tournament, Arbuthnot is ready to be pushed harder to see how good her skills truly are. “I am not going to be the star of the show there as they will be others who are just as good as me,” said Arbuthnot.

The hardest part about the game is being able to keep a positive mindset when each point counts. Arbuthnot commented, “When you’re not positive you just go into a hole and it doesn’t work out. When everyone has a positive attitude it leads to a victory like tonight.”

As a team, the lady Mustangs have been putting in extra effort in practice and surprising each other on the court. At practice on Friday before the Saturday game, Arbuthnot remarked, “Everyone was positive saying we are going to win this. We all felt good and put in 110% effort that helped us a ton.”

During the second and third match, the Mustangs got behind in points with some errors. After each point lost, the lady Mustangs huddled together. “We got this far. We’ve wanted this since we were in our third grade Mighty Mustang shirts saying we will be State Champs. That was really motivating us to keep going,” said Arbuthnot.

S-E-M heads to the State tournament starting on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. in Lincoln at the Pinnacle Bank Arena as they face the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley lady Eagles.