LINCOLN —During the first round of the Class D1 State tournament, the S-E-M lady Mustangs battled against the top seeded Ravenna Bluejays on the morning of Wednesday, March 1 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

In the first quarter, the lady Mustangs struggled to get to the bucket. Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar took it to the Mustangs as she put up the first 12 points the Bluejays scored.

The lady Mustangs worked their way back into the game in the second quarter after putting up 10 points but it wasn’t enough to edge the lead the Bluejays had.

At halftime, the lady Mustangs headed to the locker room down by 11 points.

Defensive tactics by the Bluejays kept the lady Mustangs from scoring more buckets in the paint during the third quarter. At the end of the quarter, the Mustangs were down by 14.

Mustang Allie Rohde put in a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to give the Mustangs a small boost. The Bluejays pushed ahead after scoring nine points.

The lady Mustangs fought until the end but came up short, 37-51.

Lady Mustang Taryn Arbuthnot had 17 points, Mikah O’Neill had 10, Rohde had six, Cayleigh Jackson had two and Jenna Claflin had two.

Congratulations to the S-E-M lady Mustangs on a wonderful season this year!