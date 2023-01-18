Lady Mustangs battle back in big win over Pleasanton

SUMNER — The S-E-M lady Mustangs hosted the Pleasanton lady Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 14 for an afternoon of exciting basketball.

The lady Mustangs fought hard to keep their early record undefeated. “Being nine and zero is a hard position because you don’t want to take a loss especially to a conference team. I think going into it we just knew we had to play as a team,” said lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill.

Pleasanton gave the lady Mustangs a run for their money as Bulldog Natalie Rasmussen fired up four three-pointers. The lady Bulldogs scored seven three-pointers in the first half. Head Coach John Rohde said, “We tried a couple different defenses but they were really shooting well from outside in those first couple quarters.”

It was a thrilling first half as the lady Bulldogs led the Mustangs by two going into halftime. When asked about what the Mustangs discussed in their halftime break, O’Neill stated, “We talked about cleaning up our messy passes. We had to give 110% during every play and every second.”

In the second half, the lady Mustangs came alive outscoring the Bulldogs 32-21.

Lady Mustang O’Neill landed 11 of the 15 points S-E-M scored in the fourth quarter. “I feel like my spot on the team is the leader as I’m the only returner on the team. I just know I have to step-up and be that person that some of the girls look up to,” O’Neill spoke on her position as a Mustang.

The lady Mustangs took the win 61-52.

O’Neill had 24 points, Taryn Arbuthnot had 18, CayLeigh Jackson had 12 and Allie Rohde had three.

“It was good to have a tough game. We needed that. I knew this was not going to be easy. They have good coaches and they always have good players,” Rohde commented on pulling away with the win.

Up next, the lady Mustangs have two away games against Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Silver Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. Anselmo-Merna is sitting at seven and five and Silver Lake is nine and three.

Rohde said, “We have two good teams coming up also, Merna, who are just as good as Pleasanton. Then Silver Lake who just beat Pleasanton the other night so we have some work to do.”