COZAD — The Cozad lady Haymakers hosted their softball home opener against the Hershey Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 17.

In the first inning, Cozad went three up and three out to head into the dugout to start their batting lineup. The lady Makers took a one to zero lead in the bottom of the first as Blair Brennan brought in the first run scored on a double fly hit by Madison Sayer.

Hershey took over in the top of the second inning with four runs scored. The lady Makers made a comeback in the bottom of the inning after Taylor Howell scored to tie the game at four. With two outs against Cozad, Jessica Guthard had a huge hit to center field for two runs scored to give the Makers a two run lead.

Cozad left the mound early after four Hershey batters went up in an attempt to score, but the Makers prevailed in the top of the third inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Cozad’s Brennan hit another triple to right field as Clatyn Fleharty and Aubrey Hammerlun scored.

The lady Makers were up eight to four going into the top of the fourth inning. On the mound, Cozad’s Greeley Cargill was on fire after throwing three strikeouts in a row. Cozad went out to bat in the bottom of the fourth and scored three runs.

A double play in the top of the fifth inning by Cozad left Hershey hurting and behind by seven runs. The lady Makers ended the game with a run scored by Brennan off of a single ground ball by Cargill in the bottom of the fifth.

Cozad won 12 to four.

Up to bat for Cozad was Howell with four at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Brennan had four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs. Cargill had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI. Sayer had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits and one RBI. Guthard had two at bats, one hit, one walk and two RBIs. Kinley Armagost had three at bats, one it and one RBI. Fleharty had two at bats, two runs scored, one walk and one hit. Mckenzie Musnter had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Hammerlun had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs.

Pitching for the lady Makers was Howell with three walks, four runs allowed and three hits allowed. Cargill had five strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.

Cozad traveled to York on Saturday, Aug. 19 for a tournament starting at 9 a.m.