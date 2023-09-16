COZAD — The Cozad lady Makers took on the Grand Island Northwest Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14 in Cozad at Bellamy Park.

Grand Island went up three to zero after a homerun that brought in three scores.

Cozad’s Greeley Cargill made it to first base on a line drive to center field, but was caught advancing to second base in the bottom of the first.

Another Viking homerun in the top of the second inning put Grand Island ahead by six.

The Vikings went three up and three out in the bottom of the second to leave Cozad searching for an offensive response.

Cozad’s center fielder, Blair Brennan, caught a fly ball for the second out in the third inning, but the Vikings were able to score.

The Haymakers were able to get two runners on base, but they were shut out by the Viking defense in the third inning.

Grand Island hit a third homer in the top of the fourth inning as they went up 10 to zero.

Cozad tried to reach base in the bottom of the fourth and final inning, but weren’t able to match up against the Viking defense.

The lady Makers lost zero to 10.

On the mound, Taylor Howell had one strikeout, three walks, 10 runs allowed and nine hits allowed.

Howell had two at bats and one hit, Cargill had two at bats and one hit, maid Sayer had one at bat and one walk, Mckenzie Munster had one at bat and one hit.

The Haymakers competed in North Platte on Saturday, Sept. 16.