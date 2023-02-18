GOTHENBURG — On Monday, Feb. 13, the Cozad lady Haymakers battled on the court against the Holdrege lady Dusters for the first round of Class C1-11 Sub-Districts in Gothenburg.

The lady Makers couldn’t get the ball to drop in the rim during the first quarter. Holdrege took the lead as they scored six.

In the second quarter, the lady Makers finally got on the board but the lady Dusters kept pushing ahead scoring nine.

Going into halftime, Cozad was down by 11 points.

At the start of the third quarter, the lady Makers struggled with more turnovers. The lady Dusters hit back to back three-pointers that left Cozad down 10-28. Lady Haymaker Makaia Baker got a steal and scored with seconds left on the clock.

The lady Dusters hit another three-pointer that boosted them ahead. Cozad’s Megan Dyer hit two three-pointers in a row to give the lady Makers some confidence. It just wasn’t meant for the lady Makers as they continued to throw the ball away.

Cozad lost 22-38 to end their season.

Lady Maker Megan Dyer had eight points, Makaia Baker had six, Regan Schroeder had six and Karyn Burkholder had two.