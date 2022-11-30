Lady Makers fall to the Stars in home opener

COZAD — The Cozad lady Haymakers hosted the season opener Jamboree against the Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The lady Makers had a slow start against the Stars as they were down 10 to zero at the beginning of the night.

It took Cozad awhile to get their groove but they went on an eight to zero run inching closer to the Stars. At the end of the first quarter, the lady Makers were down eight to 12.

With a minute left in the second quarter, the lady Makers had the game tied at 17. As the clock ran out, the lady Makers headed into halftime down 20-21.

After the second half started, the lady Makers lost their mojo. There was turn over after turn over for the Cozad offense. The Stars took a 12-point lead with three minutes left in the third. It was only downhill from there for the lady Makers as they dropped to 25 points behind.

The fourth quarter had the lady Makers giving up 16 more points to the Stars while only scoring eight.

The final score for the Makers was 33 to 66.

Karyn Burkholder scored seven points and had five fouls. Talyn Sassali scored four points. Regan Schroeder scored three points and had five fouls. Makaia Baker scored eight points and had four fouls. Megan Dyer had three fouls and scored six points. Taryn Chytka had one foul and scored two points. Erica Weatherly scored three points and had two fouls.

The Lady Haymakers hit the road Thursday, Dec. 1 to face off against Chase County at 6:30p.m.