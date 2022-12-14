Lady Makers battle in overtime against Valentine

COZAD — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Cozad lady Haymakers hosted the Valentine Badgers for an afternoon of basketball.

The lady Makers took a one point lead in the first quarter eight to seven.

As the lady Makers headed into halftime, they held the lead 16-15.

The third quarter was quiet and low scoring on both sides of the ball. The lady Makers scored four points and the Badgers had three.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the game became more intense. The lady Makers looked to add a win onto their losing record and the Badgers looked to defend their winning record.

With one minute left, the lady Makers held the lead by three. The Badgers had other plans for the outcome for the game as they went down the court to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In overtime, the score was tied at 31 with two and a half minutes left. The luck was with the Badgers as the lady Makers couldn’t put as many points up during the short four minute quarter. The Badgers put up nine points to the lady Makers four to capture the win.

The final score with the lady Maker loss was 33-38.

Lady Maker Karyn Burkholder scored eight points. Regan Schroeder had three fouls and scored six points. Makaia Baker scored six points and had two fouls. Megan Dyer scored three points and had two fouls. Taryn Chytka scored 10 points and had two fouls.

Cozad lady Makers traveled to McCook on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for a 6:30 p.m. tip off time.