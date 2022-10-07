Lady Haymakers swept at home in tough triangular

COZAD — On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Cozad Haymakers faced off against the Ord Chanticleers and the Broken Bow Indians.

The lady Makers struggled to get a start in the first set and went down by 10 points. They fought back after a time out to gain some points on the Chanticleers but it wasn’t enough to edge the gap.

Cozad lost the first set 15 to 25.

The few minutes talk in between sets seemed to give the lady Makers a boost as they went back out to give the Chanticleers a run for their money.

The Haymakers fought until the very end but couldn’t come up with the win. The final score was 22 to 25.

Maker Lucha Olvera had four kills, Regan Schroeder had three, Kelseigh Romero had two and Megan Dyer had two.

Behind the line, Maker Ashtyn Snider served up three aces and Schroeder had one.

At the net, Schroeder had three block assists, Payton Pond had two and Romero had one.

As a team, the Haymakers had a total of 27 digs. Romero had eight, Snider and Olvera had five, Pond had three and Breckyn Gibbens had three.

GAME TWO

The second game of the evening saw the Chanticleers against the Indians.

Ord took the win in two sets but not without much effort from Broken Bow.

The final scores were 25 to 19 and 25 to 23.

GAME THREE

The last game of the night had the Haymakers against the Indians.

Cozad couldn’t come together at the beginning of set one and fell behind by 11 points.

The lady Makers took a hard loss in the first set 10 to 25.

Set two had the same plot as the Indians took off with the score and Cozad couldn’t catch up.

The Haymakers lost the set 12 to 25.

Cozad will play at home against Minden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.