Lady Haymakers shut out by the Holdrege Dusters

COZAD — The Cozad lady Haymakers held the first round of the Southwest Conference on Monday, Jan. 23 against the Holdrege lady Dusters.

In the first quarter, the lady Makers were held to four points as the lady Dusters scored nine.

It seemed as if the lady Makers were out of touch in the second quarter as the lady Dusters put up 15 points. Cozad made six. Head Coach Tory Gilson said, “We let Holdrege dictate the game on offense and defense. They out hustled us and out played us.”

Going into halftime, the lady Haymakers were down by 14.

There was a change in pace for the lady Makers as they took the court in the third quarter. Cozad outscored the lady Dusters 18 to six. “At halftime we got kind of irked off enough that we decided we needed to get back into the game,” Gilson stated.

Pushing into the fourth quarter, the lady Haymakers were down by two and needed to hold off the lady Duster offense.

“I’m very proud of the girls in the second half. They really stepped up and worked hard to get back into the game,” commented Gilson.

The lady Dusters had other plans and pushed ahead to score 11 points. A three-pointer and six of 10 free throws made by the Dusters helped keep their lead.

Cozad lost 36-41.

Leading the lady Makers in scoring was Makaia Baker with 12 points. Gilson stated, “Makaia Baker, she really gets us going on either defense or offense. When she makes a bucket, it really gets us going to play better on defense.”

Megan Dyer had 10, Taryn Chytka had six, Karyn Burkholder had four and Regan Schroeder and Tally Sassalli each had two.

“Regan and Karyn really stepped up in the second half with rebounds. We were really affected by Holdrege’s second half points so I’m very proud of those two for stepping up and getting a lot of rebounds and playing good defense,” commented Gilson.

The Cozad lady Haymakers host the Holdrege lady Dusters on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.