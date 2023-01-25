Lady Haymakers host rivalry game against the Minutemaids

COZAD — On Friday, Jan. 20, the Cozad lady Makers tipped off against the Lexington Minutemaids.

The Minutemaids took off in the first quarter scoring 10 points. Cozad scored eight.

Lady Maker Head Coach Tory Gilson stated, “Lex started out hot and were making shots left and right. We started with one on one pressure but had to quickly change to a zone defense to take away their hot shooting.”

In the second quarter, the lady Makers got ahead as they landed 15 points. The Minutemaids were down by five, with only seconds left, Marissa Garcia made a huge three-pointer at the buzzer to push the Maids closer to Cozad.

At halftime, the lady Makers were up 23-21.

The second half was a slow one for the Minutemaids as they scored four in the third quarter and seven in the fourth. Cozad made vital free throws that helped push them ahead of the Maids.

“We shot extremely well from the free throw line and that was a big reason we won the game. We shot 12-14 from the line,” said Gilson.

In the fourth quarter, lady Makers Regan Schroeder and Megan Dyer each made six points to edge Cozad over the Minutemaids.

The final score in the lady Maker win was 42-32.

Lexington’s Garcia scored 11 points, Abby Allen and Kiana Clouse each scored six, Abrianna Reynoa had five, Hannah Scharff and Ilhan Moulid each scored two.

Leading the lady Makers in scoring was Dyer with 12 points, Schroeder and Makaia Baker each had 10, Karyn Burkholder and Erica Weatherly each had four and Taryn Chytka had two.

The Minutemaids traveled to Schuyler on Monday, Jan. 23 for the first round of the Central Conference tournament.

Cozad held the first round of the Southwest Conference at home against the Holdrege Dusters on Monday, Jan. 23.