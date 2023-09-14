OVERTON — On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Overton lady Eagles hosted a tough match against the Cambridge lady Trojans.

The lady Eagles were in good spirits and beat the lady Trojans in the first set 25 to 20.

In the second set, the lady Trojans came back and beat the Eagles 25 to 19.

The Trojans handed the lady Eagles their first set loss so far this season.

Overton came back in the third set to win 25 to 18.

A huge play in the third set by JoLee Ryan had her reaching over the heads of Overton fans to bring a ball back into play.

The lady Trojans pushed the Eagles in the fourth set, but Overton came out with a victorious 25 to 22 win.

Overton put up an impressive 52 kills as a team with 23 of those from JoLee Ryan. Natalie Wood had 11, Daisy Ryan had 7, Adysen McCarter and Gacen Hughes each had five and Gracyn Luther had one.

Serving for the lady Eagles was McCarter, Luther and Ashlyn Florell with one ace each.

On defense for Overton was JoLee Ryan with 16 digs, McCarter had 28, Luther had eight, Florell had 18, Daisy Ryan had 11 and Wood had 17.

Florell had 45 assists. JoLee Ryan had four solo blocks, McCarter had one, Hughes had one and Wood had one.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan hit 1,000 career digs at the conclusion of the game.

The Overton Eagles faced the Maxwell Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Maxwell.

Overton won 25 to 19, 25 to 11 and 25 to 19.

Wood led the team in kills with 15, JoLee Ryan had 11, McCarter had seven, Luther had two and Daisy Ryan had two.

Serving for Overton was JoLee Ryan with four aces, Florell had two, McCarter had one and Wood had one.

Overton hosted a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 14 against Wilcox-Hildreth and Elm Creek.

The lady Eagles travel to Brady on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.