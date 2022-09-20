Lady Eagles win big on the road at Elm Creek

ELM CREEK — The Overton lady Eagles traveled down the road to Elm creek to face the lady Buffaloes and the Wilcox-Hildreth lady Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The first game of the evening was Elm Creek against Wilcox-Hildreth. The lady Buffaloes took the close game in two.

It was then the lady Eagles against the lady Falcons. It was not a pretty site. The Eagles brutally defeathered the Falcons 25 to 10 and 25 to three.

In the beginning, lady Eagle Adysen McCarter served the ball 17 times with four aces. McCarter had a total of five aces in the match. JoLee Ryan had put down seven kills, Daisy Ryan had eight and Natalie Wood had six.

OVERTON VS. ELM CREEK

The last game of the night saw the lady Eagles against the lady Buffaloes. This was not as easy of a game for the Eagles as the last one was.

The game began strong for the Eagles as JoLee Ryan got a kill off right away and the rest of the team took off and beat the Buffaloes 25 to nine.

As the second set started, the lady Buffaloes came stampeding out and took the lead.

Overton took a time out and Coach Hayley Ryan gave the girls some encouragement. The lady Eagles took the floor again and pulled together as a team to win the set 25 to 19.

In the win, Jolee Ryan had nine kills, Daisy Ryan put down six and Wood spiked down eight.

At the service line, the team totaled in seven aces. Junior setter Ashlyn Florell laid down three aces, Daisy Ryan had two and Wood and McCarter had one each.

Those two wins on the night put the Overton Eagles with a record of 11 and one. According to Maxpreps, Overton is ranked number one in class D2. JoLee Ryan is ranked fourth in kills and Wood is ranked fifth statewide.

The lady Eagles hosted Brady on Tuesday, Sept. 20.