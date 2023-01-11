Lady Eagles tame Broncos, Wildcats

OVERTON — Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 were a double header for the Overton lady Eagles as they hosted the Amherst lady Broncos and the Maxwell lady Wildcats.

On Friday, the lady Eagles took the court against the seven and three lady Broncos.

It was a packed gym with standing room only as the girls tipped-off.

Fans from both teams were rowdy and the atmosphere was tremendous.

It was a wild and close game.

In the first quarter, a lady Bronco had cut her finger and blood was all over the floor so the game was halted.

When play resumed, the lady Eagles came out to battle but the Broncos were just as determined.

It was a good back-and-forth game, but the lady Eagles prevailed with the win 39-36.

Eagle Ashlyn Florell was the powerhouse in this game with 17 points, JoLee Ryan had eight, Natalie Wood had six, Gracyn Luther and Adysen McCarter each had three and Braelyn Florell had two.

WILDCATS

Saturday afternoon the lady Mustangs faced off against the Maxwell Wildcats.

This game was different as there weren’t as many people there and tension was in the air.

The Wildcats haven’t done so well this year as they were one and seven coming into the match-up against the Lady Eagles.

Overton pushed ahead by 10 going into halftime.

In the second half, the lady Eagles scored 31 points to the Wildcats 12.

The lady Eagles won 60-31.

Ashlyn Florell scored 20 points, JoLee Ryan had 17, Gracyn Luther had eight, Wood had seven and Ella Luther had three.

Overton hosted the Brady Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Their next game is Friday, Jan. 13 in North Platte against the St. Pats.