OVERTON — The Overton lady Eagles hosted a tournament against Heartland, Anselmo-Merna, Maxwell, Shelton, Central Valley, Hitchcock County and the North Platte St. Pat’s on Saturday, Aug. 26.

All those teams put forth a valent effort to come out as the winner, but there could only be one. The Overton Eagles took the championship spot.

The tournament was the best of three sets. However, the Eagles didn’t need three to secure the sweep.

First up, the Eagles faced off against the Huskies of Heartland.

Overton won the first set 25 to 13 and the second set 25 to six.

Eagle Adysen McCarter had four kills and three digs. JoLee Ryan had eight kills, four ace serves and three digs. Natalie Wood had six kills, two solo blocks and four digs. Daisy Ryan had three kills, two aces and three digs. Ashlyn Florell had 11 assists on 44 touches, six digs and one kill. Gracyn Luther had three kills, two aces, one dig and three assists.

In the second game, the Eagles easily took the win over Anselmo-Merna.

Overton won 25 to 16 in the first set and 25 to 12 in the second.

McCarter had three kills and three digs. JoLee Ryan had eight kills, four aces, one solo block and four digs. Wood had four kills, two solo blocks and four digs. Daisy Ryan had six kills, two aces and one dig. Florell had two aces, two digs and 17 assists on 37 touches. Luther had one solo block and three digs.

In the championship match, Overton caged the Shelton Bulldogs in two sets.

The lady Eagles won 25 to eight and 25 to 14.

McCarter had six kills, one ace, one solo block and four digs. JoLee Ryan had six kills, one ace and nine digs. Wood had six kills, two aces, two solo blocks and one dig. Daisy Ryan had six kills and eight digs. Florell had one kill, three aces, eight digs and 16 assists on 41 touches. Luther had one ace and four digs.

Overton hosts Ravenna on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.