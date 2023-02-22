WILCOX — On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Overton lady Eagles headed to Wilcox to face off in the Class D2-8 Sub-District final against the Wilcox-Hildreth lady Falcons.

The lady Falcons took flight first leaving the lady Eagles at the roost until the second quarter. Overton fell behind by seven points in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the lady Eagles finally took off. They had some catching up which they did and the game was kept close.

At halftime, the lady Eagles were down 17-21.

During the third quarter, the lady Eagles and lady Falcons each scored nine points. The lead was still in the hands of the lady Falcons.

The fourth quarter rolled around and the lady Eagles finally tied the score with 30 seconds left. Overton’s Natalie Wood hit both free throws to put the lady Eagles ahead by two.

Overton won 35-33.

Securing the win set the lady Eagle record at 19 and six as they head to Districts.

Lady Eagle Wood had 12 points, Ashlyn Florell had eight, Ella Luther and Gracyn Luther each had six and JoLee Ryan had three.

Florell and Ella Luther both made two three-pointers.

The Overton lady Eagles travel to Seward on Friday, Feb. 24 for Class D2-8 District Finals against Wynot with a 6 p.m. tip-off.