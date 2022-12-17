Lady Eagles cage the Wildcats, boys take big loss

AXTELL — The Overton Eagles traveled to face off against the Axtell Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 9. The lady Eagles took to the court first.

It was a low scoring first quarter as each team had four points.

The second quarter picked up for the lady Eagles as they outscored the lady Wildcats 15 to six.

After the halftime break, the lady Eagles came out and scored 14 points which gave them a 17 point lead.

The fourth quarter was low scoring again on both sides of the ball. The lady Eagles put up eight more points it was over.

The lady Eagles won 41-24.

Ashlyn Florell scored 14 points and had four fouls. JoLee Ryan scored nine. Ella Luther scored seven and had one foul. Adysen McCarter scored six and had four fouls. Natalie Wood scored five and had four fouls.

It was then the boys turn to take the court.

It looked like they had a chance, keeping up with the Wildcats and even tying them in the third quarter.

The Eagles were behind by one at the end of the first quarter.

Going into halftime, the Eagles were down 19-26.

It was a long second half for the Eagles as the Wildcats outscored them by 20 points.

The final score was 36-63 as the Eagles dropped to two and two on the season.

Braden Fleischman led the team in points with 13. Fleischman had four fouls, one block and one defensive rebound. Alex Banzhaf had seven points, two offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and one foul. Will Kulhanek had six points, three offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound and one foul. Noah Lees had five points and four fouls. Brendan McCarter had five points and one foul.

Overton hosted the Southern Valley Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 10.