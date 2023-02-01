Lady Eagles battle for win over Pleasanton

SUMNER — On Monday, Jan. 30, the Overton lady Eagles hit the court against the Pleasanton Bulldogs for an evening of Fort Kearny Conference basketball held in Sumner.

It was an unusually slow start for the lady Eagles as they fell behind in the first quarter.

The lady Bulldogs kept their cool against the defensive pressure of the lady Eagles in the second quarter. Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan stepped up and scored off of a steal that pushed the Eagles closer to the Bulldogs. With two seconds left, Eagle Ella Luther fired up a three-pointer but was fouled. Luther made one of three free throws to put the Eagles ahead 21-20 going into halftime.

Something changed for the lady Eagles during the halftime break as they came out looking like a brand new team in the third quarter. Lady Eagle Luther got a steal and bounced passed it to Natalie Wood for a three-point play after being fouled.

On defensive, Luther got a huge block that put the Overton bench into an uproar of cheers. Under the basket, Luther stood her ground and took a charge that gave the lady Eagles the ball back with minutes left. Going into the fourth quarter the lady Eagles were up 41-29.

In the fourth quarter, the lady Eagles continued to push forward to seal the win. The lady Eagles were struggling at the free throw line the whole game. Overton’s coach subbed in the remaining bench players with under two minutes left.

The final score in the Lady Eagle win was 53-39.

JoLee Ryan had 14 points, Luther had 11, Wood had 10, Adysen McCarter had eight, Gracyn Luther had seven and Ashlyn Florell had three.

Advancing on in the Conference tournament, the lady Eagles will face off against the S-E-M lady Mustangs on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Holdrege with a 6 p.m. tip-off.