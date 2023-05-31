Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection invites the community to their June 20, 2023 Outreach meeting featuring Gayle Haas’ portrayal of Corrie ten Boom as their speaker.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Kirk’s Restaurant, Lexington. This is their annual Men’s night so everyone is welcome to reserve their spot.

Reservations must be made by noon on June 19 by calling Sheri at 308-320-0952, cancellations are essential. The reserved spots are $10 which includes the meal and program.

Aurora, Ill., resident Gayle Haas will portray Corrie ten Boom who, with her family, helped many Jews escape Nazi Germany during World War II.

After about four years of helping the refugees and members of the Resistance, the house was raided. Corrie, along with her father, sisters and brother, were arrested. Her father died 10 days later in prison.

Corrie, along with her sister, Betsie, were sent to three different prison camps, ending up in Ravensbruck concentration camp in Germany. In spite of the deplorable conditions, hard labor and cruel beatings, Corrie and Betsie delivered the message of God’s love to their fellow prisoners and captors.

Malnourished and weakened by the harsh treatment, Betsie died in early December 1944. Shortly afterward, Corrie was released having completed her sentence. She later learned her release was due to a clerical error.

All the women in the camp, her age (52 years) and older were executed shortly after her release.

Corrie returned home to Haarlem, Holland were she set up rehabilitation centers for people of all races and creeds in effort to bring healing and comfort after the ravages of World War II.

Embracing the words of her sister, Betsie, “There is no pit so deep that God’s love is not deeper still,” Corrie traveled to over 60 countries and shared a message of hope, forgiveness and love.

The nation of Israel honored Corrie ten Boom naming her Righteous Among the Nations. She was also recognized for her work in the Netherlands and on her 70th birthday she was knighted by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands.

She died on April 15, 1983, at age 91. A museum in Haarlem is dedicated to her and her family.

Corrie told the story of her family during World War II in the 1971 book, “The Hiding Place,” which was later made into a movie, starring Julie Harris as Betsie and Jeannette Clift as Corrie. The book and DVD can be found or ordered at most libraries.

Through Haas’ dramatic monologue, she will share some of ten Boom’s experiences growing up in Haarlem, Holland and her family’s commitment of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ in word and deed.

For more information call Marcia Hotlz at 308-320-1483. For child care call JoAnn at 308-325-1835. For transportation call Jeannie at 308-325-6412.