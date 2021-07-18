L2 for Kids holding fundraiser to purchase new school clothes for children

LEXINGTON — A new outfit can make anyone feel more confident or successful, this can be especially true for school students. If they are ashamed of what they have to wear can be detrimental to their own self-respect. There is a non-profit in Lexington which is dedicated to getting new clothes for children who may have never worn anything brand new in their life.

L2 for Kids is holding a fundraiser this month to raise money to clothe these children for success when they begin the school year in August.

Started in 2012 by Henry and Pat Potter, L2 has helped over 3,400 children in communities such as Alma, Cambridge, Cozad, Culbertson, Grant, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, North Platte and McCook.

Over the years the numbers of children helped have only increased, in 2014 there were 437 helped, in 2015, it grew to 680, 2016 saw it grow to 778, in 2017, 953 and in 2018, around 11,000.

“L2 stands for Lazarus in the Bible who was given a second chance. Like Lazarus, children have a second chance with new school clothes for the first day of school,” according to the L2 website, “With the help of local churches, counselors, and school personnel, applications will be given to the parents of children needing school clothes.”