L2 for Kids holding annual fundraiser to help purchase new school clothes for students

LEXINGTON — A new outfit can make anyone feel more confident or successful, this can be especially true for school students. If they are ashamed of what they have to wear can be detrimental to their own self-respect.

There is a non-profit in Lexington that is dedicated to getting new clothes for children who may have never worn anything brand new in their life.

L2 for Kids is holding a fundraiser this month to raise money to clothe these children for success when they begin the school year in August.

Started in 2012 by Henry and Pat Potter, L2 has helped over 3,400 children in communities such as Alma, Cambridge, Cozad, Culbertson, Grant, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, North Platte and McCook.

Over the years, the numbers of children helped have only increased. In 2014 there were 437 helped, in 2015, it grew to 680, 2016 saw it grow to 778, in 2017, 953 and in 2018, around 11,000.

“L2 stands for Lazarus in the Bible who was given a second chance. Like Lazarus, children have a second chance with new school clothes for the first day of school,” according to the L2 website, “With the help of local churches, counselors, and school personnel, applications will be given to the parents of children needing school clothes.”

Their mission statement reads in part, “L2 for Kids is striving to give all children the opportunity to hold their head up high and gain self-confidence. Children who feel good about themselves and their appearance exude confidence, which promotes success and accomplishment.”

“Children selected to receive clothing in the L2 for Kids program shop with a parent and our volunteers to choose clothing they want and need. The only guidelines are the clothes must be school appropriate and sticking within a budget,” according to the L2 web site.

Buying full brand new outfits for children costs money, between $75 and $125 is allowed to each child as they pick out their clothing.

This year’s fundraiser features pulled pork, brisket, baby back barbeque ribs and bulk meat packages. The pickup times are Friday, July 22 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Plum Creek Market Place, 1411 Plum Creek Parkway.

Order forms are available at the L2 website, www.l2forkids or call Henry or Pat Potter at 308-530-0441 or 308-520-1104. Volunteers are still needed and can visit the website or call to offer their time.