Kyle Hoehner named as interim Cozad Elementary School principal

COZAD — Kyle Hoehner did not expect to jump back into education so soon after his retirement in 2020, but he said he is, “fired up,” about taking on the interim principal position at Cozad Elementary School.

Hoehner has 40 years of education experience, having taught and coached in Kearney, then serving as the athletic director and assistant principal at Lexington. He then spent 10 years as the principal of Lexington High School.

Hoehner said on Thursday, “72 hours ago, I was still happily retired,” but noted he always knew he would get involved in education again in some capacity. He said several opportunities had popped up in the last two years, but they did not feel quite right to him.

Then, on Friday, April 15, Hoehner received a call from Cozad Community Schools Superintendent Angela Simpson asking if he had interest in an interim position as the Cozad Elementary School principal.

Hoehner said he had never been an elementary principal before and he was intrigued by the thought. After speaking to people in Cozad, as well as, Lexington and Kearney friends about the opportunity, Hoehner said his intrigue started to turn into excitement.

The Cozad Community Schools administration spoke with Hoehner on Monday and he said he was impressed by what he heard.

In a later statement Hoehner said, “Cozad has a rich tradition of excellence in its school system and community. There is a sense of historical pride in its adult population and commitment to future excellence among its current stakeholders that is very evident when speaking with the members of the Cozad schools and community. I am excited to take part in the work that lies ahead in ensuring its continued success.”

He said he is excited to take on the interim position for the 2022-2023 school year and to do the best job he can while Cozad conducts a wider search for a full time elementary principal.

When asked about the change from a high school principal position to an elementary one, Hoehner said while the grades are different, the basic tenants of education remain the same.

“We can never forget that we are all here for (our youth) and that teaching is one of the most important jobs we will ever do,” Hoehner said in a statement, “Children are our most valuable and uniquely challenging resource and we, in education, are tasked with providing them with an excellent education and all- inclusive learning opportunities that will ultimately extend beyond the walls of our school buildings.”

He said the biggest responsibility is preparing the youth for the future and ensuring they are prepared for the academic, social, cultural and emotional challenges they will face in the future.

Hoehner said it is important to start with the vision of what they want a graduate from a school to look like and then look back to every grade level to see how it will prepare them, step by step.

There will likely be surprises along the way, but Hoehner said he is excited for those as he likes what the unknown can bring.

His contract start date is on Aug. 1, but Hoehner is starting to collaborate with the elementary teachers and staff. He said he is, “excited and fired up,” about this new opportunity.